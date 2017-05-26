Victim identified in fatal Charlotte County crash

ROTONDA WEST, Fla A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Gasparilla Road and Redwood Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Michael Ryan Holland, 26, of Port Charlotte, was driving a 2003 Chrysler Sebring north on Gasparilla road at approximately 4:26 p.m., the FHP said. Holland drove across the center line, entered the northbound lane and struck the front of a 2015 Kia Soul being driven by Bernadean Porter, 80, of North Port, who was traveling south on Gasparilla Road.

Holland was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. Porter was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with severe injuries

It is unclear if Holland had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, the FHP said.