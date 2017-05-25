Texas woman allegedly maces ex-husband, takes child

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A 31-year-old woman was arrested for attacking her ex-husband and taking their child, an affidavit said.

Aprilrose Lauritsen, of Fort Worth, Texas, allegedly pepper-sprayed her ex-husband at his Lake View Boulevard home while he was putting their 7-year-old son in the car.

Although Lauritsen has full custody of the boy, she previously consented to having the boy temporarily live with her ex-husband, according to the affidavit.

Lauritsen is in custody facing a charge of interference with child custody and battery on a $1 million dollar bond.

Texas authorities had taken the boy away from Lauritsen before after she locked him in a closet. She also has prior arrests in Texas and California.