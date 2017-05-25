Suspect identified in Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. A police officer witnessed a shooting that injured two people Wednesday night in Fort Myers, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Jevon Blanks, 18, of Fort Myers was arrested after the shooting that took place at about 9:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of Thomas Streets, police said. Officer Luke Walsh witnessed Blanks holding a handgun in his hand and firing the weapon toward a home.

Blanks entered the driver’s seat of a car and fled, police said. He refused to stop as Walsh drove toward him.

Blanks ultimately lost control of the car on the intersection of Highland Avenue and Edison Avenue, police said. He got out of the car and fled, but Walsh quickly trackedh im down and recovered the firearm — a Glock 19 .9mm handgun — without incident.

One of the passengers, Montrel Lewis Johnson, 19, of Fort Myers, attempted to flee from the car but fell was was quickly detained without incident, police said. A loaded Smith & Wesson .9mm was found on the ground next to him.

Police also took a third occupant of the car, Ladarius Lamar Boston, 18, into custody.

The victims were a man and a woman, but police didn’t identify them by name. The woman drove to Babe’s on 3654 Cleveland Ave. and called police there. The shooting didn’t take place at Babe’s, police said, contradicting the department’s earlier statement.

Blanks is facing the following charges, according to police:

Flee/Elude with property damage.

Flee/Elude Officers lights and siren.

2 counts of Hit and run with property damage.

No Driver License.

Firing weapon in public.

Shooting into a dwelling.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Resist Officer without violence.

Johnson faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer without violence, while Boston faces a charge of resisting an officer without violence.

No bond has been set for the trio who were arrested. Blanks and Johnson are due in court June 26. Boston is due in court June 13.