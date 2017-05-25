Secret code saves boy from stranger danger

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A mother’s planning helped an 8-year-old escape a potentially dangerous encounter.

A man approached the boy Wednesday as he was getting off the bus on Southwest Third Terrace just west of Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral police said.

The man asked him to help him get in his truck and help him find his dog.

The boy asked him to recite the code word that his mother had given him in the event she sends someone else to pick him up.

When the man failed to give the right code, the boy ran home, police said.

The man was driving an old white pickup truck with a “South of the Border” sticker and Georgia license plates. Anyone who spots the truck is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.