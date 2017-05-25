Scattered rain, breezy for Thursday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 85 degrees with breezy conditions and areas of scattered rain Thursday morning, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Scattered rain and storms will be lingering until around noon and it will continue to be windy throughout the day,” Devitt said. “The sun is going to peek out by the second half of your day.”

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 90s, Devitt said.

“There will be a lot of sun and heat for the big holiday weekend,” Devitt said. “There will be a few pop up showers on Memorial day, but it’s still going to be a hot.”

View an hourly forecast here.