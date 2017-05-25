Railroad work to close Colonial Boulevard
FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Department of Transportation will be shutting down Colonial Boulevard for two weeks in June to reconstruct the railroad crossing between Fowler and Metro Parkway.
Construction is scheduled to start June 9 and finish June 23, weather permitting.
Traffic east of the railroad will only be allowed from Metro Parkway to the O’Brien Hyundai driveway while traffic west of the railroad will be allowed from Evans Avenue to the Federal Express and Park Positano driveways.while traffic west of the railroad will be allowed from Evans Avenue to the Federal Express and Park Positano driveways.
Alternate Routes
East to west
- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Edison Avenue
- Hanson Street
- Winkler Avenue
- Daniels Parkway
- Six Mile Cypress Parkway
North to south
- Interstate 75
- Six Mile Cypress Parkway
- Plantation Road/Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard
- Metro Parkway
- Evans Avenue
- Fowler Street
- U.S. 41
- Summerlin Road
- McGregor Boulevard
