Railroad work to close Colonial Boulevard

Published: May 25, 2017 9:27 PM EDT
Updated: May 25, 2017 10:25 PM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Department of Transportation will be shutting down Colonial Boulevard for two weeks in June to reconstruct the railroad crossing between Fowler and Metro Parkway.

Construction is scheduled to start June 9 and finish June 23, weather permitting.

Traffic east of the railroad will only be allowed from Metro Parkway to the O’Brien Hyundai driveway while traffic west of the railroad will be allowed from Evans Avenue to the Federal Express and Park Positano driveways.while traffic west of the railroad will be allowed from Evans Avenue to the Federal Express and Park Positano driveways.

Alternate Routes

East to west

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Edison Avenue
  • Hanson Street
  • Winkler Avenue
  • Daniels Parkway
  • Six Mile Cypress Parkway

North to south

  • Interstate 75
  • Six Mile Cypress Parkway
  • Plantation Road/Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard
  • Metro Parkway
  • Evans Avenue
  • Fowler Street
  • U.S. 41
  • Summerlin Road
  • McGregor Boulevard
Reporter:Kim Powell
KimPowellWINK
Writer:Sabrina Lolo
winknews