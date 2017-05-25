Railroad work to close Colonial Boulevard

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Department of Transportation will be shutting down Colonial Boulevard for two weeks in June to reconstruct the railroad crossing between Fowler and Metro Parkway.

Construction is scheduled to start June 9 and finish June 23, weather permitting.

Traffic east of the railroad will only be allowed from Metro Parkway to the O'Brien Hyundai driveway while traffic west of the railroad will be allowed from Evans Avenue to the Federal Express and Park Positano driveways.

Alternate Routes

East to west

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Edison Avenue

Hanson Street

Winkler Avenue

Daniels Parkway

Six Mile Cypress Parkway

North to south

Interstate 75

Six Mile Cypress Parkway

Plantation Road/Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard

Metro Parkway

Evans Avenue

Fowler Street

U.S. 41

Summerlin Road

McGregor Boulevard