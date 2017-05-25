Naples resort showcases Memorial Day recipes

NAPLES, Fla. The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort provides some tips and tricks to spice up your Memorial Day barbecue.

Below are the recipes prepared by Chef Leandro “Leo” Jaszchuk on Thursday morning’s segments:

Roasted Baby Pork Ribs Sliders

Ingredients:

1 Saint Luis Baby Pork Ribs each

Salt and pepper

Method:

Cook the Baby Pork Ribs for 90 minutes at 280 degrees until the bone can be detached

Deflate the meat and finish cooking it inside the barbecue sauce

Place on the base of the bread with generous amount of pork and finish with the coleslaw

Homemade BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup ketchup

2 oz. red wine vinegar

2 oz. water

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. chopped garlic

1 tsp. chopped shallots

Methods:

Mix all the ingredient with a whisk or blender until a homogeneous sauce is obtained

Apple Fennel Coleslaw

Ingredients:

8 oz. red cabbage

8 oz. White Cabbage

8 oz. carrots

4 oz. green apple

4 oz. fennel

2 oz. sugar

½ cup white vinegar

½ cup canola oil

½ cup mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

Method:

Julienne or grate the cabbage, carrots, apples, and fennel

Mix vegetables together

Add the sugar, vinegar, oil and mayonnaise

Season with salt and pepper, and reserve 15 to 20 minutes to serve

Summer Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups baby kale

½ cup crispy chick peas.

½ cup cucumber

½ cup heirloom cherry tomatoes

½ cup golden baby beets

¼ cup feta goat cheese

2 chopped chicken breasts

2 cup cranberry vinaigrette

Salt and pepper

Method:

Place the baby Kale with the other ingredients and incorporate the cranberry dressing

Finish with salt and pepper

Reporter: John Trierweiler

Writer: Rachel Ravina

