Naples resort showcases Memorial Day recipes
NAPLES, Fla. The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort provides some tips and tricks to spice up your Memorial Day barbecue.
Below are the recipes prepared by Chef Leandro “Leo” Jaszchuk on Thursday morning’s segments:
Roasted Baby Pork Ribs Sliders
Ingredients:
- 1 Saint Luis Baby Pork Ribs each
- Salt and pepper
Method:
- Cook the Baby Pork Ribs for 90 minutes at 280 degrees until the bone can be detached
- Deflate the meat and finish cooking it inside the barbecue sauce
- Place on the base of the bread with generous amount of pork and finish with the coleslaw
Homemade BBQ Sauce
Ingredients:
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup ketchup
- 2 oz. red wine vinegar
- 2 oz. water
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. chopped garlic
- 1 tsp. chopped shallots
Methods:
- Mix all the ingredient with a whisk or blender until a homogeneous sauce is obtained
Apple Fennel Coleslaw
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. red cabbage
- 8 oz. White Cabbage
- 8 oz. carrots
- 4 oz. green apple
- 4 oz. fennel
- 2 oz. sugar
- ½ cup white vinegar
- ½ cup canola oil
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- Salt and pepper
Method:
- Julienne or grate the cabbage, carrots, apples, and fennel
- Mix vegetables together
- Add the sugar, vinegar, oil and mayonnaise
- Season with salt and pepper, and reserve 15 to 20 minutes to serve
Summer Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 cups baby kale
- ½ cup crispy chick peas.
- ½ cup cucumber
- ½ cup heirloom cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup golden baby beets
- ¼ cup feta goat cheese
- 2 chopped chicken breasts
- 2 cup cranberry vinaigrette
- Salt and pepper
Method:
- Place the baby Kale with the other ingredients and incorporate the cranberry dressing
- Finish with salt and pepper
