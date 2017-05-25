Naples mother and toddler seriously injured in crash

SOUTH NAPLES, Fla. A mother and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a fiery crash Wednesday night on Rattlesnake Hammock Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Stephanie Tompkins, 28, of Naples, was driving a 2011 Nissan Versa westbound at about 8:30 p.m. when she struck the north curb of the road near Santa Barbara Boulevard, the FHP said.

Tompkins continued onto a grassy shoulder and hit a tree, the FHP said.

Tompkins got out before the car caught fire, but her daughter was still in her car seat, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy rescued the toddler, who was taken to North Collier Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Tompkins was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear, but alcohol was not a factor, the FHP said.