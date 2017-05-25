Fort Myers man arrested following car burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a car burglary on Bryant Road, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Peter Martinez, of Fort Myers, was accused of taking multiple items from an unlocked vehicle during the late night hours of May 19, officials said. The revolver and the items he allegedly purchased with stolen credit cards were recovered.

Martinez is being held without bond and faces charges of burglary, grand theft of a firearm and illegally using credit cards.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.