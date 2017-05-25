Eagles baseball shuts out UNF 4-0

DELAND, Fla. The FGCU baseball team handed the University of North Florida its first shut out loss in ASUN Tournament history Wednesday night at Stetson University’s Melching Field.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the second when Richie Garcia hit a single up the middle and advanced to second on a failed pickoff. Garcia made it to third on a single from Matt Reardon before Marc Coffers drove him in with an RBI, making it a 1-0 ball game.

Garcia drew a bases loaded walk in the third to score Matt Reardon, who led the inning off with a single, extending the Eagles’ lead 2-0.

Coffers smashed his fifth homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth to add another run to the scoreboard.

But Coffers continued to stay hot at the plate and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth, sealing the Eagles’ 4-0 victory.

FGCU will face Kennesaw State University Thursday at 7:45 p.m.