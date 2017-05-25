Collier widow overcomes family tragedy to graduate

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. It’s been a tumultuous year for Adi Velasquez.

Velasquez’s world almost came crumbling down last year when her husband, Jose, died after getting electrocuted on the job.

She was working toward her GED at the time and was left to raise their three small children alone.

“That was really devastating for me, for my kids and having no family at all here,” Velasquez said.

But despite her struggles, Velasquez persevered and graduated from Lorenzo Technical College Thursday night with her GED and a phlebotomy certification in a ceremony at Gulf Coast High School.

“It’s a lifelong dream come true,” she said.

Velasquez is also part of the Naples Rotary Club Scholarship Program and attributes her success to her GED family and her three children.

“I didn’t give up and now I’m gonna be able to give them (my children) a better future,” she said.

Velasquez plans to eventually become a registered nurse.