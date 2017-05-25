Collier movie theater combats low attendance with luxury upgrades

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. Movie theaters everywhere have been struggling with attendance due to stiff competition with streaming and mobile services.

Silverspot Cinema in the Mercato shopping center using plush seats, a bar and at-your-seat dining to try to keep up with the evolving market.

“You want to have good food (and) good cocktails because you want people to come back to the theaters,” said Randi Emerman, vice president of programming and strategic partnerships for the cinema.

Silverspot is getting creative. They’re showing spaghetti western movies while serving viewers spaghetti and meatballs. They show opera movies and have someone from the Naples Opera explain the finer points of what’s happening on the screen to the audience.