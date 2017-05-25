Charlotte County attorney accused of tampering with witness

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A local child abuse attorney was accused of tampering with a witness, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tauna Bogle, of Bogle Law, allegedly requested that a witness perjure himself in court on behalf of her client in a pending criminal case, deputies said. She promised the witness that her client’s family would pay him $2,500 to recant his statements.

Bogle is in custody with no bond set.

Her mugshot wasn’t immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.