Canals up, but Cape lawn watering rules unchanged

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The levels in the city’s freshwater canals are rising, but the city still hasn’t discussed lifting its once-weekly watering restriction.

City officials planned to discuss the move this week but now say the conversation might happen next week.

“By that time it’s a moot point,” homeowner Dave Gervais said. “I think we’re already gonna be in the rainy season. It won’t really matter to me.”

The canals are now filled with 820 million gallons of water, up 60 million gallons from last week. They’re up about 150 million gallons from their lowest point this year.

Still, a severe drought persists. The city, which stepped up its enforcement in March, has collected more than $37,000 in water violation fines since Jan. 1, when twice-weekly watering was still the rule.

The once-weekly limit went into effect April 21.

Reporter: Adam Wright

AdamWINKNews

Writer: Chuck Myron

winknews