Besieged Fort Myers cancer care giant files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy​

FORT MYERS, Fla. Amid multi-million dollar settlements, multiple class-action lawsuits, financial woes and two leadership changes, 21st Century Oncology’s ongoing troubles continued on Thursday with the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company’s debts have totaled $1 billion, the newspaper reported.

Thursday filing is the latest negative development for the Fort Myers-based cancer care giant, which has been besieged with controversy within the past two years:

Writer: Stan Chambers Jr.

winknews