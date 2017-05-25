Besieged Fort Myers cancer care giant files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
FORT MYERS, Fla. Amid multi-million dollar settlements, multiple class-action lawsuits, financial woes and two leadership changes, 21st Century Oncology’s ongoing troubles continued on Thursday with the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company’s debts have totaled $1 billion, the newspaper reported.
Thursday filing is the latest negative development for the Fort Myers-based cancer care giant, which has been besieged with controversy within the past two years:
- 21st Century paid nearly $20 million in December 2015 to settle federal allegations of unnecessarily billing Medicare and Tricare for bladder cancer tests that could total over $30,000 in reimbursements per case.
- The company paid $34 million in March 2016 to settle a related whistle-blower lawsuit.
- Days later, the company told employees that the personal information of at least 2.2 million patients was obtained through a security breech into the company’s database.
- Following the breech, hundreds joined five class-action lawsuits filed against the company.
- Four Southwest Florida doctors who worked for 21st Century Oncology were fined millions for their involvement in the excessive medical tests, which centered around an ‘office pool’ for bonuses.
- The company defaulted on a $25 million interest payment in February.
- 21st Century’s CEO and CFO were replaced in March, the second leadership change in less than six months. A consulting firm took over the company’s operations.
|Writer:
|Stan Chambers Jr.
winknews