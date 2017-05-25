Arrest made in Charlotte County home burglary spree

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A man wanted in connection to 24 home burglaries was arrested Thursday.

Blake Guild, 27, is facing 64 charges, including grand theft and armed burglary, related to a string of break-ins at mostly unoccupied seasonal homes over the past five weeks.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody at about 5 p.m. on Grayton Terrace after a tip led them to an area near Peachland Boulevard. Deputies searched for about four hours in the surrounding neighborhood and wooded areas.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release a full list of the charges he’s facing.