Accused burglars claw their way to stolen cash

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. Two suspects are accused of dining and dashing with money stolen from a lobster claw machine at RJ’s Bar and Grill on Tamiami Trail, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The unknown couple entered the restaurant around 4 p.m. Sunday and ordered drinks and food, employees said. When they were done, the woman walked over to the lobster claw machine and took a photo.

Moments later, surveillance cameras appeared to capture the man prying the machine’s door open and taking approximately $400 from the cash container. The couple left the empty metal box on a chair and left, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

