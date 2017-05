Healthy Kids: New Recommendations on Fruit Juice

FORT MYERS, Fla. Big news for parents! The American Academy of Pediatrics just came out with a new policy statement about fruit juice when it comes to your kids’ diet. Dr. Annette St. Pierre-MacKoul stopped by the WINK studio to discuss the new recommendations.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

ThereseWINK

Producer: Anastasia Snetkova