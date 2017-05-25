1 dead in Lehigh Acres shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Alido Avenue, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting at around 11:12 p.m. to the 800 block of Alido Avenue, and found a victim suffering from a gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, according to deputies.

While the isolated incident presents no threat to the area, deputies said, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews