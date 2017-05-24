Woman sought in Fort Myers steak heist

FORT MYERS, Fla. A woman accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of meat from a grocery store is at large, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The first of four thefts happened shortly after 7 p.m. on May 3 at the Winn Dixie on the 14000 block of Palm Beach Boulevard, officials said.

The suspect loaded up a grocery cart with 10 to 14 packages of meat, which were valued at $60 each, slipped the meat into grocery bags and walked out of the store unnoticed, officials said. This happened three more times over the next week during evening hours.

The suspect was described between 5’9″ and 6’0″ tall, officials said. The woman is thin and has dark tattoos on her upper arms and back.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app, online or by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.