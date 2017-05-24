Windy, rain & storms for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 88 degrees with windy conditions and scattered severe storms are possible for Wednesday afternoon, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Southwest Florida is under a slight storm risk and residents should expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening hours, Devitt said.

“Lingering scattered storms are expected Thursday morning across Southwest Florida,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.