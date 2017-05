SWFL to prepare for hurricane season

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can brush up on the latest home safety tips and products at the Hurricane Preparation Clinic.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at all Home Depot locations from Port Charlotte to Naples.

Attendance is free.

