SWFL shelter information

If an evacuation order has been issued, officials stress that you make every effort to leave the area.

If you must go to a shelter, here are some important things for you to consider:

Shelters are not hotels! They will not be able to provide you with any conveniences or luxuries. Bring your family’s disaster supply kit to ensure proper provisions.

Be considerate! Shelters have a community environment that consists of a large number of people. It is important to be considerate and cooperative and follow the instructions of the refuge management team.

Food and water may be scarce at first. You may experience the shortage or rationing of food, especially for the first few hours. The condition will be temporary.

No weapons or liquor allowed! Weapons and liquor are not permitted in shelters under any circumstances, and could lead to your arrest. Be patient! Try to be patient and cheerful about the situation, and your attitude will help the overall morale of the entire group. Listen only to official information

and refuse to pass on another person’s speculations.

Important information about public shelters

Local Emergency Management officials will decide which shelters to open — and when to open them. When hurricanes threaten, stay tuned to WINK News for up-to-the-minute disaster information.

Persons with special needs MUST be pre-registered.

Persons with special medical needs MUST pre-register with their county’s Emergency Management Office! Special Care Centers are opened on an as-needed basis. Please verify that the centers are open before evacuating!

Pets are NOT allowed in public shelters – they are ONLY allowed in shelters labeled PET FRIENDLY. Service animals are allowed in ALL shelters, and are trained to perform a service for their owner. Residents who intend to go to a public shelter must make other arrangements to ensure their pet’s safety and care in the event of an evacuation.

Area shelters & refuges of last resort

Shelters open when determined by Emergency Management officials who will make an announcement at the time of a storm.

PLEASE NOTE: Do not depend on a particular shelter/refuge site being open. Shelter/refuge sites may or may not be opened depending on the size of the storm and the predicted landfall area. Charlotte County has no refuge sites if we have a Category 3 or higher storm affecting the area.

Charlotte County

Emergency Operations Center

941-833-4000

All Charlotte County shelters are now pet friendly

Englewood

Lemon Bay High School

Myakka River Elementary School

Port Charlotte

Kingsway Elementary School

Liberty Elementary School

Meadow Park Elementary School

Murdock Middle School

Port Charlotte High School

Port Charlotte Middle School

Punta Gorda

Sallie Jones Elementary School

South County Regional Park

Rotonda

L.A. Ainger Middle School

Vineland Elementary School

Collier County

Emergency Operations Center

239-252-3600

Immokalee

Highlands Elementary School

Immokalee Friendship House

Immokalee High School

Immokalee Middle School

Pinecrest Elementary School

Village Oaks Elementary School

Naples

Barron Collier High School

Big Cypress Elementary

Corkscrew Elem/Middle School

Cypress Palm Middle School

Golden Gate Intermediate School

Golden Gate Middle School

Golden Gate High School

Golden Terrace Intermediate School

Gulf Coast High School

Laurel Oak Elementary School

Lely High School

Mike Davis Elementary School

Naples High School

North Collier Regional Park – Pet friendly (pre-registration is required)

North Naples Middle School

Oakridge Middle School

Palmetto Ridge High School – Special needs

Parkside Elementary School

Pelican Marsh Elementary

Sable Palm Elementary School

St. Matthews House

Veterans Community Park

Vineyards Elementary School

Desoto County

Emergency Operations Center

863-993-4831

Arcadia

Desoto Middle School

South Florida State College – Special Needs

Glades County

Emergency Operations Center

863-946-6020

Buckhead Ridge

Buckhead Ridge VFW

Lakeport

Maple Grove Baptist Church

Morehaven

Glades County Health Department- Special Needs

Muse

Muse Community Assn.

West Glades Elementary – Special Needs

Hendry County

Emergency Operations Center

863-674-5400

Clewiston

Central Elementary School

Clewiston High School

Clewiston Middle School – Primary Shelter

Eastside Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

LaBelle

Country Oaks Elementary School

LaBelle Elementary School

LaBelle High School

LaBelle Middle School – Primary Shelter

Lee County

Emergency Operations Center

239-533-0622

Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs YMCA

Cape Coral

Island Coast High School

Estero

Estero Recreation Center

Germain Arena

Fort Myers

South Fort Myers High School – Pet Friendly

Lehigh Acres

E. Lee County High School – Pet Friendly

Harns Marsh Elementary School

Harns Marsh Middle School

Mirror Lakes Elementary School

Varsity Lakes Middle School

Veterans Park Recreation Center

North Fort Myers

N. Fort Myers Academy of the Arts

North Fort Myers Recreation Center

San Carlos

Alico Arena

Tice

Oak Hammock Middle School