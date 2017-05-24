SWFL shelter information
If an evacuation order has been issued, officials stress that you make every effort to leave the area.
If you must go to a shelter, here are some important things for you to consider:
- Shelters are not hotels! They will not be able to provide you with any conveniences or luxuries. Bring your family’s disaster supply kit to ensure proper provisions.
- Be considerate! Shelters have a community environment that consists of a large number of people. It is important to be considerate and cooperative and follow the instructions of the refuge management team.
- Food and water may be scarce at first. You may experience the shortage or rationing of food, especially for the first few hours. The condition will be temporary.
No weapons or liquor allowed! Weapons and liquor are not permitted in shelters under any circumstances, and could lead to your arrest.
- Be patient! Try to be patient and cheerful about the situation, and your attitude will help the overall morale of the entire group. Listen only to official information
and refuse to pass on another person’s speculations.
Important information about public shelters
Local Emergency Management officials will decide which shelters to open — and when to open them. When hurricanes threaten, stay tuned to WINK News for up-to-the-minute disaster information.
Persons with special needs MUST be pre-registered.
Persons with special medical needs MUST pre-register with their county’s Emergency Management Office! Special Care Centers are opened on an as-needed basis. Please verify that the centers are open before evacuating!
Pets are NOT allowed in public shelters – they are ONLY allowed in shelters labeled PET FRIENDLY. Service animals are allowed in ALL shelters, and are trained to perform a service for their owner. Residents who intend to go to a public shelter must make other arrangements to ensure their pet’s safety and care in the event of an evacuation.
Area shelters & refuges of last resort
Shelters open when determined by Emergency Management officials who will make an announcement at the time of a storm.
PLEASE NOTE: Do not depend on a particular shelter/refuge site being open. Shelter/refuge sites may or may not be opened depending on the size of the storm and the predicted landfall area. Charlotte County has no refuge sites if we have a Category 3 or higher storm affecting the area.
Charlotte County
Emergency Operations Center
941-833-4000
All Charlotte County shelters are now pet friendly
Englewood
Lemon Bay High School
Myakka River Elementary School
Port Charlotte
Kingsway Elementary School
Liberty Elementary School
Meadow Park Elementary School
Murdock Middle School
Port Charlotte High School
Port Charlotte Middle School
Punta Gorda
Sallie Jones Elementary School
South County Regional Park
Rotonda
L.A. Ainger Middle School
Vineland Elementary School
Collier County
Emergency Operations Center
239-252-3600
Immokalee
Highlands Elementary School
Immokalee Friendship House
Immokalee High School
Immokalee Middle School
Pinecrest Elementary School
Village Oaks Elementary School
Naples
Barron Collier High School
Big Cypress Elementary
Corkscrew Elem/Middle School
Cypress Palm Middle School
Golden Gate Intermediate School
Golden Gate Middle School
Golden Gate High School
Golden Terrace Intermediate School
Gulf Coast High School
Laurel Oak Elementary School
Lely High School
Mike Davis Elementary School
Naples High School
North Collier Regional Park – Pet friendly (pre-registration is required)
North Naples Middle School
Oakridge Middle School
Palmetto Ridge High School – Special needs
Parkside Elementary School
Pelican Marsh Elementary
Sable Palm Elementary School
St. Matthews House
Veterans Community Park
Vineyards Elementary School
Desoto County
Emergency Operations Center
863-993-4831
Arcadia
Desoto Middle School
South Florida State College – Special Needs
Glades County
Emergency Operations Center
863-946-6020
Buckhead Ridge
Buckhead Ridge VFW
Lakeport
Maple Grove Baptist Church
Morehaven
Glades County Health Department- Special Needs
Muse
Muse Community Assn.
West Glades Elementary – Special Needs
Hendry County
Emergency Operations Center
863-674-5400
Clewiston
Central Elementary School
Clewiston High School
Clewiston Middle School – Primary Shelter
Eastside Elementary School
Westside Elementary School
LaBelle
Country Oaks Elementary School
LaBelle Elementary School
LaBelle High School
LaBelle Middle School – Primary Shelter
Lee County
Emergency Operations Center
239-533-0622
Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs YMCA
Cape Coral
Island Coast High School
Estero
Estero Recreation Center
Germain Arena
Fort Myers
South Fort Myers High School – Pet Friendly
Lehigh Acres
E. Lee County High School – Pet Friendly
Harns Marsh Elementary School
Harns Marsh Middle School
Mirror Lakes Elementary School
Varsity Lakes Middle School
Veterans Park Recreation Center
North Fort Myers
N. Fort Myers Academy of the Arts
North Fort Myers Recreation Center
San Carlos
Alico Arena
Tice
Oak Hammock Middle School