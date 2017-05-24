Suspect sought following Fort Myers car burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. A suspect is at large in connection to a car burglary on Bryant Road, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The break-in happened during the late night hours of May 19, officials said. The suspect is accused of removing a loaded Ruger 357 revolver, six cartridges of ammunition, cash and multiple credit cards from an unlocked vehicle.

Shortly after, the suspect used the stolen credit cards at different businesses for several hundred dollars in fraudulent purchases, officials said. Several purchases were declined.

The suspect was described as a male with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black watch on his left arm, officials said.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-780-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip, and are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000. Tipsters can also be made online or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Authorities released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the suspect:

1 of 3