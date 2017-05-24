Mother cleared in Immokalee crash that killed son

IMMOKALEE, Fla. A mother was cleared of any wrongdoing in an October 2016 crash that killed her son, The Department of Children and Families said.

Six-year-old Luis Reynosa Francisco, of Immokalee, was walking to a bus stop Oct. 7 with his mother when he let go of her hand and ran in front of a truck at a roundabout on North 19th Street near Immokalee Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Luis succumbed to his injuries at NCH Healthcare Northeast.

The driver of the truck, Steven Salazar, 16, of Immokalee, was not cited at the time of the crash. The FHP continues to investigate but determined Luis’ mother was not neglectful in any manner.

DCF determined the death didn’t take place due to inadequate supervision. An autopsy report revealed the cause of death was blunt force craniocerebral injuries.