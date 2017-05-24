Lehigh man sentenced in truck driver shooting case

Published: May 24, 2017 4:29 PM EDT
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a tow truck driver last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday.

Lester Alexis Bermudez-Lozada pleaded no contest to aggravated battery in the May 16, 2016 shooting at Old Fashioned Auto Service on Homestead Road.

The shooting came at the heels of a heated argument as the victim was unloading a vehicle from the tow truck.

Bermudez-Lozada shot and wounded the victim in the pelvis before fleeing the scene in a silver Nissan, officials said. Authorities were able to identify the suspect through several tips.

He and the victim, whose name wasn’t released, didn’t know each other prior to the incident.

