Lehigh man sentenced in truck driver shooting case
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a tow truck driver last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday.
Lester Alexis Bermudez-Lozada pleaded no contest to aggravated battery in the May 16, 2016 shooting at Old Fashioned Auto Service on Homestead Road.
The shooting came at the heels of a heated argument as the victim was unloading a vehicle from the tow truck.
Bermudez-Lozada shot and wounded the victim in the pelvis before fleeing the scene in a silver Nissan, officials said. Authorities were able to identify the suspect through several tips.
He and the victim, whose name wasn’t released, didn’t know each other prior to the incident.
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo
winknews