Lee County woman accused of running over boyfriend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 42-year-old woman is accused of running over her boyfriend, Cape Coral police said.

Heather Thompson was arrested Tuesday after she pinned him to his vehicle with her Nissan Sentra outside their Andalusia Boulevard home following a heated argument, police said.

Thompson fled the scene shortly after, witnesses said. Her boyfriend, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to Cape Coral Hospital, according to police.

Thompson is facing aggravated battery and hit-and-run charges. She was released Wednesday on a $17,500 bond.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews