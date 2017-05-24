SWFL under severe thunderstorm watch

FORT MYERS, Fla. Lee, DeSoto, Highlands and Charlotte counties are now under severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

“A watch just means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop,” WINK meteorologist Zach Maloch said.

A severe thunderstorm could contain a tornado, winds of at least 58 mph and/or quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service. Structural wind damage is also possible.

Residents should remain indoors and keep in mind that severe hail can potentially smash car windshields, cause injuries and punch holes in roofs, the National Weather Service said.

Winds shut down the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for part of the Tampa Bay area.

“There will be a lot of thunder and lightning overnight Wednesday and it will continue through Thursday morning,” Maloch said.

View an hourly forecast here.