Important numbers & websites

Emergency Operations Centers

Lee: 239-533-0622

Collier: 239-252-3600

Charlotte: 941-833-4000

DeSoto: 863-993-4831

Glades: 863-946-6020

Hendry: 863-674-5400

Hotlines

FEMA Disaster Assistance/ Registration: 800-621-3362, TTY: 800-462-7585

U.S. Small Business Administration: 800-659-2955, TTY: 800-877-8339

FEMA Fraud Hotline: 866-720-5721

Report false claims: 800-323-8603

State of Florida Emergency Info 24-hour hotline: 800-342-3557

Safe & Wellness Helpline to see if people are OK or in a shelter: 844-221-4160

Disaster Unemployment Services: 866-778-7356

Florida Dept. of Financial Services Hurricane Help line: 800-227-8676

Red Cross Food, Shelter and Financial Assistance: 866-438-4636

DCF Information: 866-762-2237

Elder Helpline: 800-963-5337

Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline: 866-966-7226

Report unlicensed activity: 866-532-1440

Verify contractor licenses: 850-487-1395

Agricultural and Consumer Services: 800-435-7352

Domestic Animal Services:

Lee – 239-533-7387

Collier – 239-858-7387

Online resources

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration experts at the National Hurricane Center are leading authorities on Atlantic Basin hurricanes and tropical storms.

Floridadisaster.org is the state’s Emergency Operations Center’s website for up-to-date statewide information, news alerts and contact information about storms, evacuations, storm surge and shelter information.

Petswelcome.com has information on pet friendly lodging in Florida.

Contractor information

Division of Workers’ Compensation: 800-742-2214

Florida Association of Electrical Contractors: 407-260-1511

Florida Wall and Ceiling Contractors Association: 407-260-1313

Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida (ABC): 813-879-8064

American Red Cross offices

Lee, Hendry and Glades: 239-278-3401

Collier: 239-596-6868

Charlotte: 941-629-4345

DeSoto: 863-494-2348

Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties and Tampa have a combined regional website.

Collier, Lee, Hendry, Glades counties also have a combined website.

Power companies

FPL: 800-468-8243

LCEC: 800-599-2356

Glades Electric Co-Op: 800-226-4024

After a disaster

You can donate food, water and money to:

The Harry Chapin Food Bank

3760 Fowler St., Fort Myers

239-334-7007

harrychapinfoodbank.org

To volunteer and donate

State Volunteers and Donations Hotline: 800-354-3571

Salvation Army Donation Hotline: 800-725-2769

American Red Cross: 800-435-7669

Agency help

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website offers detailed instructions to prepare for natural disasters, including action plans, safe rooms and the National Flood Insurance Program.

The American Red Cross keeps residents informed about response and recovery operations.

In the event of a storm, the Florida Department of Financial Services is an organization that is mobilized to assist with banking and insurance concerns.

The Federal Alliance for Safe Homes is dedicated to promoting disaster safety and property loss mitigation.

The Federation of Manufactured Home Owners is a consumer advocate that promotes hurricane safety.