Golden Gate Estates brush fire threatens dozens of homes

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. A 60-acre brush fire has ignited on 10th Street Southeast near Frangipani Avenue, threatening over 70 homes, the Florida Forest Service said.

The blaze, known as the Sugarberry Fire, has shut down Sugarberry Street and Frangipani Avenue, fire officials said.

The fire is 40 percent contained and no evacuations have been issued at this time.

No further information is immediately available.