FGCU’s Goodwin pulls out of NBA Draft

FORT MYERS, Fla. FGCU point guard Brandon Goodwin has pulled out of the NBA Draft and will return to the Eagles for his senior season, the school announced Wednesday.

Goodwin entered the draft last month. Wednesday was the deadline for him to pull out and retain his NCAA eligibility.

He was a longshot draft prospect, but entering allowed him to work out for NBA teams and get feedback from pro scouts.

“Going through the process the last month has been very beneficial for me,” Goodwin said. “Playing in the NBA has always been my dream. Thankfully I was able to utilize the new system in place and learn what I needed to improve to help me get to the professional level. I’m excited about returning to FGCU for my senior year, and hopefully bringing another ASUN title back to The Nest and making an NCAA Tournament run.”

The NCAA adopted a rule last year that allows players to temporarily enter the draft, as long as they don’t hire agents, and remain eligible to play in college.

Goodwin’s return is key for the Eagles. He set a school record last season with 629 total points. He led the team in scoring average (18.5) and assists per game (4.1) and was third in rebounds per game (4.5).

“We’re obviously excited and looking forward to having Brandon back with us for his senior season,” FGCU coach Joe Dooley said. “The feedback he received on what he needed to improve in his game without losing his amateurism is exactly why this system was put in place. Brandon is an extremely talented player, and he has the potential to take his game to an even higher level next year.”

Goodwin, a 21-year-old Norcross, Georgia, native, was named Atlantic Sun Tournament MVP and won the conference’s Newcomer of the Year award. He came to the Eagles as a transfer from UCF.