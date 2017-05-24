Edison Mall to receive $4M makeover

FORT MYERS, Fla. While many malls across the country are struggling to compete with the ease of online shopping, the owners of Edison Mall are putting $4 million into renovations.

Washington Prime Group, the Ohio-based company that owns the mall, say the new upgrades will include a new cut-through in the center of the mall near Macy’s, making it easier to get from one part of the mall to the other. New stores will also be added and existing stores relocated into renovated areas.

“There are a lot of older people in this area and I think they’re like me,” shopper Lynne Figlioli said. “They like to go in and shop instead of buying online.”

The company hasn’t revealed what the new stores will be, but the cut-through is expected to be completed by the end of the year.