Search continues for black bear in Collier County

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. A 200 pound black bear is on the loose Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bear was first spotted at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Golden Gate Middle School on 2701 48th Terrace SW., according to deputies. The bear then ran across Golden Gate Parkway, and into the Winn Dixie off Coronado Parkway.

The bear ran to the Golden Gate Public Library and climbed up a tree approximately 50 feet high, deputies said.

Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews shot paint balls at the bear early Wednesday morning to guide the bear down from the tree, deputies said. This caused the bear to run to a neighborhood near Golden Gate Elementary School.

WINK News reporter Kristin Sanchez went live via Facebook detailing the accounts of the search.

No further information was immediately available.