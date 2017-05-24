Cape Coral pool where children drowned fails third inspection

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A pool barrier at a condominium complex where two children drowned last week failed a third city inspection Wednesday.

The barrier failed the first inspection when it was built last Friday, then failed another inspection Monday.

“The gate is supposed to be self-closing and self-latching,” city spokeswoman Connie Barron said. “The contractor cannot seem to make it work, and this is a contractor who installs these for a living.”

The city ordered property representatives at the Aurora Townhouse condos on the 1000 block of Southwest 47th Terrace to install the barrier, which wasn’t there when the two toddlers drowned.

The drowning case will go before the Child Death Review Board for Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit, a group that reviews and assesses child deaths in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties.