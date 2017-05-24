1 dead in Highlands County crash

SEABRING, Fla. One person died Tuesday evening in a crash on U.S. 98, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Luis Lopez, 22, of Sebring, was killed when he failed to stop for a semi truck stopped at a railroad crossing in front of him, according to the FHP. Lopez’s 2002 Cadillac DeVille hit the trailer that the semi truck was towing.

The wreck happened around 7:39 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Associate Boulevard, State troopers said.

Both were taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center, according to State troopers. Lopez was pronounced dead, and Okeechobee resident Joey Farris, 41, who was driving the semi truck, suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear if Lopez was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol involved, State troopers said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

