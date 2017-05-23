Your Health Now: Trauma Support

FORT MYERS, Fla. Traumatic injuries can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time. Lee Health’s Trauma Center cares for more than 2,400 traumatically injured patients each year. Motor vehicle accidents and falls account for the majority of local traumatic incidents and injuries. Along with physical injuries, the emotional and psychological side effects can affect the entire family. Shannon Bradley, medical social worker and trauma outreach coordinator, joined us in the WINK studio to talk about surviving trauma.