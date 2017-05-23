Woman calls cops worried semen in thermos might explode

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) A Florida woman trying to get pregnant via artificial insemination called police because she feared the thermos she was using to store sperm and dry ice might explode.

Felicia Nevins sought the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office help after she forgot to remove a rubber O-ring from the container.

The next thing Nevins knew, the incident was all over social media. That’s because the sheriff’s office posted details on Facebook.

Nevins told the Tampa Bay Times she was upset because the post was not removed Friday. Nevins was not identified by name but she said she was mortified that enough information was posted for her to be identified.

The sheriff’s office defended its action, saying it was important to provide the type of safety information contained in the post.