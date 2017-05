Summer Safety

FORT MYERS, Fla. – As we get ready to dive into summer, we can expect the pools to be packed and crowds to flock to the beaches. But with all of the fun summer activities comes an important warning.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tiffany Wood stopped by the WINK News studio with tips to help keep you and your family safe.

Reporter: Rob Spicker

RobSpickerWINK

Producer: Rachel Rothe