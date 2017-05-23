Sir Roger Moore dead at age 89

Published: May 23, 2017 9:35 AM EDT
Updated: May 23, 2017 9:40 AM EDT
Sir Roger Moore on October 22, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBS) Sir Roger Moore, the actor best known for portraying secret agent James Bond, has died, his family announced. He was 89.

Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland after “a short but brave battle with cancer,” his family said in a statement posted to Twitter.