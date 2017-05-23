Sir Roger Moore dead at age 89
NEW YORK (CBS) Sir Roger Moore, the actor best known for portraying secret agent James Bond, has died, his family announced. He was 89.
Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland after “a short but brave battle with cancer,” his family said in a statement posted to Twitter.
With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg
