Scattered severe storms possible across SWFL
FORT MYERS, Fla. A slight risk for severe weather exists overnight Wednesday for Southwest Florida, the National Weather Service said.
Scattered severe storms are possible as a line of storms move into the region from northern Florida.
“If storms become severe, high wind speeds will be the main threat,” WINK meteorologist Zach Maloch said. “Expect a lot of rain as well with possible flash flooding, much like we saw Sunday night.”
|Reporter:
|Zach Maloch
ZachMalochWINK
|Writer:
|Chuck Myron
winknews