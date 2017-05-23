Scattered severe storms possible across SWFL

Published: May 23, 2017 2:22 PM EDT
Updated: May 23, 2017 2:23 PM EDT

FORT MYERS, Fla. A slight risk for severe weather exists overnight Wednesday for Southwest Florida, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered severe storms are possible as a line of storms move into the region from northern Florida.

“If storms become severe, high wind speeds will be the main threat,” WINK meteorologist Zach Maloch said. “Expect a lot of rain as well with possible flash flooding, much like we saw Sunday night.”

Click here to see live radar and an hourly forecast.

Reporter:Zach Maloch
ZachMalochWINK
Writer:Chuck Myron
winknews