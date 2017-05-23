Once-weekly lawn watering imposed in Charlotte, DeSoto counties

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Southwest Florida Water Management District voted Tuesday to increase water restrictions in western Charlotte and DeSoto counties.

Under the modified Phase III water shortage order, residents can only water their lawns once a week and allowable watering hours have been reduced, the district said. Micro-irrigation and hand watering of non-lawn areas are still allowed any day, if needed.

There are also new limits on car washing and homeowners’ associations may not enforce any deed restrictions which could cause an increase in water use.

This is the driest dry season the area has experienced in the past 103 years, district hydrologists said.

The restrictions will remain in effect through Aug. 1. For more information and for the new watering schedule, go to WaterMatters.org/restrictions.

The rest of Charlotte County, along with Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties are part of the South Florida Water Management District, which has yet to impose such restrictions.