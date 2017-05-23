NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

ORLANDO (AP) Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy has died in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed that the 48-year-old Kennedy was found dead Tuesday morning. Police public information officer Wanda Miglio says the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown but there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.

OPD can confirm the passing of Cortez Kennedy today. Nothing suspicious to report. OPD conducting investigation into his unattended passing pic.twitter.com/0oMUim8lpw — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 23, 2017

Kennedy, the third overall pick of the Seahawks in the 1990 NFL Draft, retired after the 2000 season, ending a stellar 11-year career in which he racked up six Pro Bowl nods and was a first-team All-Pro in three straight seasons, from 1992-94. He started 16 games in eight of his NFL seasons, and 15 in 1997, and was a consistent anchor on defense for middling Seahawks teams.

Kennedy played in one playoff game, in 1999, during his 11 seasons in Seattle. He finished his NFL career with 58 sacks and 568 tackles in 167 games.

In college, he started all 12 games for the 1989 national champion Miami Hurricanes and earned second team AP All-American honors.

The native of Osceola, Arkansas, transfered to Miami before the 1988 season from North Mississippi Junior College.

