Isolated rain, breezy for Tuesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 90 degrees with breezy conditions and areas of isolated rain Tuesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“There will be a few areas of isolated rain for the first half of your afternoon and then the showers will push more inland,” Devitt said. “There will be a lower chance of rain around dinner time.”

