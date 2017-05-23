Hackers may have names of thousands of Florida gun owners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Officials say hackers may have obtained the names of more than 16,000 people who have Florida concealed weapon permits.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Monday they had discovered a data breach of the online payment system that processes payments for applications and permits.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has ordered a review of the department’s cybersecurity measures. State law enforcement is investigating the breach, which authorities suspect originated from overseas.

The agency stated that no financial information was obtained.

The department also warned that the breach may have revealed the social security numbers of 469 customers. The agency plans on offering free credit protection for one year to these individuals.

The commissioner’s office advises those concerned with their information should adhere to the following guidelines:

Receive a free credit report here

Put a fraud alert on your credit report if your information was compromised

Closely monitor financial information

Report suspicious activity to local authorities

Check credit reports and statements regularly

Online services provide free annual credit reports for those affected:

Those interested can call TransUnion at 1-800-680-7289 or click here

Those interested can call Equifax at 1-800-525-6285 or visit the website

Those interested can call Experian at 1-888-397-3742 or check out the website

The Florida Legislature in 2006 passed a law that made the names of concealed weapon permit holders confidential.