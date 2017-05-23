Fort Myers salon to raise funds for community with spa services

FORT MYERS, Fla. Spend the day pampering yourself with various services for a good cause at the eight annual SPADA-thon.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at SPADA Salon & Day Spa on 13161 McGregor Blvd.

Those interested in attending should bring $10 and one or more gently worn dresses. Event proceeds benefit three Southwest Florida organizations: Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Pace Center For Girls in Lee County and Valerie’s House.

This event has raised $150,000 since 2012, and organizers hope to raise $35,000 tonight, according to Judy Williams, Owner of SPADA Salon & Day Spa.

Reporter: John Trierweiler

JohnTrierweiler

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews