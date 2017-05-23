Former Collier Sheriff’s deputy accused of ‘doctor shopping’

NAPLES, Fla. A former Collier County deputy has been accused of going to multiple physicians to obtain controlled substances, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kevin Dobies, 38, who was released from his duties on Sept. 28, was arrested Monday after he allegedly went to the doctors in March without telling them he’d already received drugs from other doctors within a 30-day period, according to incident reports.

Dobies is in custody facing four counts of withholding information from a practitioner with a $20,000 bond.

His mugshot wasn’t provided.