Portion of I-75 in Charlotte County reopens following crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Kings Highway exit 170 have reopened following a crash Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened around 9:47 a.m. near the Kings Highway exit 170 when a truck attached to a back hoe hit the top of the bridge, according to a Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services official.

Engineers assessed the damage and concluded the bridge was safe for southbound travel, according to an official. The northbound inside lanes of Kings Highway is closed as crews repair the damage.

Motorists were asked to drive carefully, anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible, troopers said.

Southbound traffic was encouraged to take exit 179 at Toledo Blade Boulevard, use U.S. 41 and get back on Interstate 75 at Harborview Road, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 are open, troopers said, who were diverting traffic.

The circumstances leading up to the crash is unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews