1-month-old Naples baby suffocated to death, had cocaine in system

NAPLES, Fla. A 1-month-old girl who died last year was suffocated to death and had cocaine in her system, according to an affidavit report released Tuesday.

Krystal Ann Williams, 31, of the 2900 block of Thomas Street, was arrested last week by U.S. Marshals. She is facing a third-degree-murder charge for the death of her daughter, Abigail Ann Benavides, who died in September 2016. Williams also faces charges of manslaughter and child abuse.

Williams, who was being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital in October 2016, told Lori Pelonero, a nurse, and ER technician Ben Lemaster she held her hand over her baby’s mouth to keep her from crying, subsequently suffocating the baby, the report said.

Pelonero filed an incident report with the Fort Myers Police Department and provided a taped sworn statement detailing what Williams had admitted, the report said. Pelonero told officers Williams was alert and ambulatory, the report said.

Williams also admitted to taking Xanax at the time of the baby’s death and stated she did not mean to cover the baby’s mouth, but did it to keep the baby quiet, the report said.

A March 15 autopsy report determined the baby was smothered to death and had cocaine in her system, the report said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was investigating Williams prior to her baby’s death and helped the Sheriff’s office after her death.

Writer: Katherine Viloria

winknews