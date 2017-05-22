Preparing your home

Do-It-Yourself Home Preparations:

Windows, Doors, Roof

Protect all windows, doors, garage door and roof.

Electricity

Unplug appliances – especially television sets – and turn o electricity (except refrigerator) the main water valve. Turn the refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings.

Outdoors

Store outdoor objects such as lawn furniture, toys, garden tools, grills, and tractors inside; anchor objects that cannot be brought inside but that could be wind-tossed. Remove outdoor antennas.

Sheds

Securely anchor all storage sheds and other outbuildings to a permanent foundation, or to the ground.