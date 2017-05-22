Hurricane terms to know
Center
The vertical axis of a tropical cyclone, usually de ned by the location of minimum wind or minimum pressure.
Eye
The relatively calm area in the center of a hurricane. It can range from 5 to more than 50 miles wide.
Eye Wall
A doughnut-shaped zone of the highest winds and heavy rain surrounding the eye.
Feeder Bands
Thunderstorms that spiral into and around the center of a tropical system. A typical storm may have three or more bands, usually 40 to 80 miles apart.
Hurricane Warning
Issued when hurricane conditions—winds of 74 mph or greater— are expected within 24 hours.
Hurricane Watch
Issued when hurricane conditions are possible within 36/48 hours.
Landfall
When the surface center of a tropical cyclone intersects with the coastline.
Major Hurricane
A storm with highest winds of 111 mph or higher.
Tropical Disturbance
An area of thunderstorms that keeps its intensity for at least 24 hours.
Tropical Storm
A warm-centered, low-pressure circulation with highest sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph.
Wind Shear
Upper level winds that can blow the tops off hurricanes, weakening or destroying them.